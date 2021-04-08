Car show planned to benefit family who lost home to fire

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A benefit car show is planned for a family who lost their home to fire after Christmas.

Government Street Christian School is hosting the benefit. The home of one of their elementary school students burned down. The benefit is sponsored by the middle and high school students at the school. All of the proceeds will go to the student and his family.

There will be a raffle, items to be auctioned, and trophies for car show entries.

The price to enter the car show is $1. The show will be held at 3401 Government Boulevard in Mobile from 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 10th.

