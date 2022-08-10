MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police were called to Le Grande Drive for a possible shooting Wednesday, Aug. 10.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a car that was shot around 8:15 p.m. Mobile Police confirmed no one was injured. WKRG News 5 spoke with officers on scene, who believe the shooting may be a domestic violence incident.

Around 7:30 p.m., officers were called to Extended Suites off I-65 Service road after a juvenile was found shot in his hand. His injuries are non-life threatening, according to Mobile Police.