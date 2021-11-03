Gunshot victim found in car on Spring Hill, shots fired on Dauphin Street

Mobile County

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Car shot multiple times, Mobile Police on Spring Hill Ave. near I-65

Car shot multiple times, Mobile Police on Spring Hill Ave. near I-65

UPDATE (2:28 p.m.): Mobile Police on the Spring Hill Ave. scene told WKRG News 5 that a sheriff’s deputy on Dauphin Street heard gunshots and followed a blue car from that location to Spring Hill.

A gunshot victim was found in the car, which also had several bullet holes in it.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are working an active scene near 3306 Spring Hill Ave. near I-65 in Mobile.

A car there at 2 p.m. had multiple bullet holes in it near Audio Unlimited, a car stereo store.

This is an active scene. WKRG News 5 has a crew there working to gather additional details. We will update this story with new details as they become available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories