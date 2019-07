MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) - News 5's Caroline Carithers went to Saint Luke's Episcopal School this morning to check out its archery camp. Students in 4th through 12th grade can compete.

After talking to Coach Brandon Ryan, we found out that this is more than just a summer camp. These students participate on a team all year and compete at the regional and national level. This year, they ranked 27th out of 200 at Nationals in Louisville, KY. This camp serves as practice for students not to get rusty over the summer.