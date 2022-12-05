MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police responded to two vehicle thefts involving teens over the weekend, according to a release from the MPD.

On Saturday, Dec. 3, officers were called to 857 Downtowner Boulevard in reference to “vehicle burglaries.” Officers learned a juvenile had just stolen someone’s car from a gas station on Downtowner Boulevard. The teen ran away when approached by officers but they were able to “apprehend a juvenile subject and take him into custody.”

The suspect, whose name is not released because he is a juvenile, was arrested and transported to Strickland Youth Center.

On Sunday, Dec. 4, officers were called to the area of San Marino Drive at around 8:30 p.m. in reference to a stolen motorcycle. When officers arrived, they found “several suspects” including juveniles, and detained them.

Officers said they discovered the reported stolen motorcycle was bought by another man, not the juvenile.

This remains an ongoing investigation as MPD works to locate and identify the man who stole the motorcycle.