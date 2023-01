Officials with the Mobile Police Department have confirmed that a car hit a business on Airport Boulevard.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department have confirmed that a car hit a business on Airport Boulevard.

WKRG News 5 sent a team out to the business, Take 5 Oil Change, where Mobile Fire Rescue, EMS, and Mobile Police were on the scene. A vehicle was seen being towed away soon after. No damage to the business was seen.

Officials have confirmed that no one was injured.