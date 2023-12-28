MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A police chase with a stolen car ended with the car hitting a home and two teenagers being arrested Friday.

Officers with the Mobile Police Department were near the 700 block of Bankhead Place when they attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a reported stolen vehicle, according to an MPD news release.

The driver refused to stop, leading police on a chase, the release said.

The chase ended when the driver slowed down, and they and the passenger got out of the car and ran. The car continued on its course until it hit a car and a home.

Officers caught the driver and passenger after a short foot chase, according to the release.

The driver, Joshua Davis, 18, was taken to Mobile Metro Jail and a 17-year-old boy was taken to Strickland Youth Center, police said.