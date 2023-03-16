MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A car was found on fire in a parking lot on the University of South Alabama campus early Thursday morning.

A student at the University of South Alabama caught the fire on video. The fire was first seen at 8:59 a.m. Thursday, which is when students contacted the Mobile Fire Rescue Department. The car was parked in a parking lot near the Department of Mathematics and Statistics building.

WKRG News 5 reached out to the Mobile Fire Rescue Department for comment. We will update this article when more information becomes available.