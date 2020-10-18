Car fire reported on I-65 service road Sunday morning

Mobile County

by: WKRG Staff

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Early morning drivers might have seen a car on fire in Mobile Sunday. A car was fully engulfed in flames at around 5 Sunday morning. This happened near the Comfort Inn and Suites on the I-65 Service Road.

No word on what may have caused the fire or if anyone was hurt.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories