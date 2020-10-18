MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Early morning drivers might have seen a car on fire in Mobile Sunday. A car was fully engulfed in flames at around 5 Sunday morning. This happened near the Comfort Inn and Suites on the I-65 Service Road.
No word on what may have caused the fire or if anyone was hurt.
- Car fire reported on I-65 service road Sunday morning
- Baldwin’s first large art event of 2020 wraps Sunday
- Man accused of burning ‘USA Biden Harris 2020’ hay bales display held without bail
- Mobile Women’s March rallies for voting and women’s rights
- BIKER DAD: Bikers for Trump brings estimated 800 riders to Orange Beach