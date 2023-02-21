Police in Semmes are looking for the person who drove a car into the front of an ABC liquor store. (Semmes PD)

SEMMES, Ala. (WKRG) — Police in Semmes are looking for the person who drove a car into the front of a liquor store on Tuesday.

According to a Facebook post made by the Semmes Police Department, a silver Jeep with a star on the hood drove through the front door of Ace Liquor. Ace Liquor is located in the Winn-Dixie parking lot on Highway 98.

Officers said it is unknown what exactly caused the person to drive the Jeep through the front of the store. Semmes Police are asking that anyone who knows the owner of the Jeep call the Semmes Police Department.