GRAND BAY, Ala. (WKRG) — At least one person was hurt and serious damage could be seen at a Grand Bay store after a car smashes through the front. This happened Friday afternoon at Tobacco Discount on Highway 90. A car crashes through the front of the store injuring at least one person.

These are images sent by a News 5 viewer who says at least one person in the store was hit by the vehicle when it plowed through the front. That person was left with cuts and bruises but is expected to be okay.