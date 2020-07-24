Car crashes into tree on Government Street, driver taken to hospital in serious condition

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — WKRG News 5 rolled up to an accident on Government street Friday afternoon.

A car crashed into a tree near George Street and witnesses on the scene tell us another car was involved.

Mobile Fire-Rescue says the driver of the vehicle that hit the tree, is a 69-year-old woman who was rescued from the vehicle and taken to the hospital in serious condition.

The road is currently closed while crews investigate the crash.

WKRG News 5 is waiting to hear back from MPD for more information.

