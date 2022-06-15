MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A gold sedan smashed through an outside wall of M&A Studios off South Florida Street in Mobile Wednesday afternoon.

Officers of the Mobile Police Department are on scene investigating the crash. The crash happened Wednesday, June 15, at about 2 p.m. M&A Studios is a photography company located at 122 South Florida Street and has been serving the Mobile community since 1965.

Michael Nall, owner of the studio, says the car hit the most expensive part of the building where all the equipment is stored, which is valued to be worth $40-$50K.

Nall says he’s lucky he received a phone call, otherwise he would have been in the room where the car struck. M&A is currently undergoing renovations to the front of the building, according to Nall.

“I just left the room to take a phone call. It’s a good thing I did. I’d be right where the car came through.” Michael Nall