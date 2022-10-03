UPDATE (10:12 p.m.): The crash happened after the driver led police on a chase.

The driver was taken to a hospital. Currently, the extent of their injuries is not known. Mobile Police confirmed that the home was vacant at the time of the crash.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are on scene after a vehicle crashed into at home off Rylands Street home near Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue.

Currently, it is unknown if anyone was injured in the crash. WKRG News 5’s Typhani Gray is on scene.

