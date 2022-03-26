MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officers with the Mobile Police Department are at the scene of a car accident on Michael Boulevard in Mobile, Ala.

Officials with MPD say they received multiple calls about shots being fired in the area. When officers arrived they saw a red sports car that had crashed into a utility pole at Michael Boulevard and Downtowner Boulevard near Davidson High School.

The car has many bullet holes in it. Even though the front end of the car is crushed and the airbags deployed, police have not found the driver of the car. It is believed he left the scene after the crash.

WKRG News 5 will update the story when more information is available.