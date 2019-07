BUCKS, Ala (WKRG) -- Environmentalists say in the best case scenario, it poses a risk of groundwater contamination, and in the worst case scenario, it poses a risk of an environmental catastrophe. It’s a coal ash pond at the Barry Steam Plant in north Mobile County.

The plant has been providing electricity for the area for more than 60 years by burning coal. When coal is burned, it leaves behind ash as a by-product. At Barry, that ash been dumped for decades into a holding pond that’s dammed up to keep it out of the nearby Mobile River.