MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile man was arrested after a car caught fire Thursday morning at a gas station.

Mobile Police officers were called to the Chevron Gas Station at 5412 Highway 90 around 4 a.m. Thursday for a report of a car fire.

When they arrived, they found a car “engulfed in flames” at a pump, which the Mobile Fire-Rescue Department extinguished.

Jarii Nicholson, 42, was arrested on outstanding warrants and criminal mischief.

Officers said Nicholson may receive more charges after the arson investigator finishes their investigation.

