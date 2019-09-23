Car belonging to missing Louisiana teen discovered near AL/MS state line

GRAND BAY, Ala. (WKRG) — A car belonging to a missing teen from Louisiana has been located on eastbound I-10 near the Alabama/Mississippi state line.

The Ponchatoula Police Department says 19-year-old Noah Daigle was last September 18 leaving his home in a white 2001 Cadillac Eldorado. The vehicle was located Sunday night. Police say the car had run out of gas.

According to police, Daigle was wearing blue jean shorts and a black t-shirt. He has low-cut brown hair, brown eyes, stands 5’8″ and weighs about 130 pounds.



Anyone who has seen Daigle is asked to call 985-386-6548