MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Hargrove Foundation is set to host its eighth annual gala on Thursday, Nov. 30, at the Renaissance Riverview Plaza Hotel.

Highlighting the event is keynote speaker Ambassador Chesley “Sully” Sullenberger, the pilot who safely landed US Airways Flight 1549 in the Hudson River in January 2009. It’s been called the “Miracle of the Hudson.”

That day was depicted in the 2016 film “Sully,” starring Tom Hanks as Sullenberger in the Clint Eastwood-directed film.

“We are excited to welcome Ambassador Sully and add him to our legacy of incredible speakers in Mobile,” Hargrove Foundation Board of Directors President Micki Kohn said.

“We look forward to joining together once again with our community and championing the causes we support through the Hargrove Foundation.”

Sullenberger recently served as the U.S. Ambassador and Representative of the International Civil Aviation Organization after being nominated by President Joe Biden and confirmed by the U.S. Senate in 2021. He’s well known for his work as a speaker, safety expert, author and pilot.

He is the No. 1 New York Times best-selling author of “Highest Duty: My Search for What Really Matters” and “Making a Difference: Stories of Vision and Courage from America’s Leaders.”

The foundation identifies charitable causes to support in the Mobile area.

Individual tickets to the gala cost $300; sponsorships also are available.

Past Hargrove Foundation keynote speakers:

John Stallworth : Pro Football Hall of Famer, four-time Super Bowl Champion

: Pro Football Hall of Famer, four-time Super Bowl Champion General Russell Honoré : retired United States commander of Joint Task Force Katrina

: retired United States commander of Joint Task Force Katrina Capt. Scott Kelly : retired United States astronaut

: retired United States astronaut Frank Abagnale : the inspiration behind the Steven Spielberg film “Catch Me If You Can”

: the inspiration behind the Steven Spielberg film “Catch Me If You Can” General Colin Powell : former American politician, statesman, diplomat, and United States Army officer

: former American politician, statesman, diplomat, and United States Army officer Bo Jackson : Heisman Trophy winner, one of few to play in both the MLB and the NFL

: Heisman Trophy winner, one of few to play in both the MLB and the NFL Sarah Thomas : first female ref in football

: first female ref in football Mike Krzyzewski: former Duke men’s basketball coach

