Capital murder conviction upheld for Mobile nurse who hired patient to kill girlfriend

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WKRG) —Friday, Feb. 5, the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals affirmed the conviction of Steven Obrien Mason, 35, for murder. Mason was convicted in Mobile County Circuit Court on June 18, 2019, for the murder of Ke’Lei Morris.

The evidence at trial showed that on Feb. 2, 2015, a woman’s body was discovered lying on the ground at the Arlington Place Apartments in Mobile. The body was identified as that of Ke’Lei Morris, and she had been shot to death. The subsequent police investigation led them to Mason who had been dating the victim. Both Mason and the victim worked at the Mobile Infirmary Hospital. Investigators soon discovered that Mason, who was a nurse, hired one of his patients at the hospital to murder Morris in exchange for $2,700. The patient, Adam Miller, testified against Mason at trial, and was himself sentenced to 20 years imprisonment for the murder.

Mason was sentenced to life imprisonment without the possibility of parole. Mason sought to have his conviction reversed on appeal. The Attorney General’s Criminal Appeals Division handled the case during the appeals process, arguing for the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals to affirm Mason’s conviction. The Court did so in a decision issued Friday, Jan. 29, 2021.