Capacity at big box stores could be limited to 10-percent in Mobile County

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile County may further reduce capacity at large box stores and grocery stores, due to a lack of social distancing.
Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson announced that the County’s “Uniform Command,” which also includes Mobile County Commissioner Merceria Ludgood, and Mobile County Health Officer Dr. Bert Eichold, will make the decision.
Originally, large stores were limited to 40-percent of capacity. That was reduced late last week to 20-percent. Stimpson did not say when the 10-percent order would take effect if it is approved.
The Mobile County Health Dept. reports nine people have died in the county from COVID-19, with 25 currently hospitalized and 10 in intensive care.
