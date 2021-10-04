Candidates prepare ahead of runoff election

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Voters will head to the polls tomorrow to decide who will fill three city council seats.

One of those candidates died before the election but is still in the running for the seat.

Herman Thomas and volunteers with Cory Penn have been campaigning in District 1, waving signs to encourage people to get out and vote in the runoff election. The District 1 seat was vacated by Fred Richardson.

Other candidates were out hitting the streets all morning and afternoon canvassing for votes.

“I’m very hopeful about tomorrow,” said William Carroll, who is one of two candidates for District 2.

As Carroll returned to his campaign headquarters after campaigning all morning, he was keeping spirits high ahead of the election. “It’s time to start healing District 2, moving forward and protecting it and then providing that structure of legacy that he truly deserves as opposed in the direction that I see everything going in,” said Carroll.

He’s in the running for the District 2 seat, many have focused their attention on this race after his opponent Levon Manzie died a little more than two weeks before the election.

There are still posters and banners up all over District Two asking voters to support Manzie one says “our friend would still want to win.”

“These signs I believe are part of this PAC that is providing this work, to me there’s something not just right about this PAC. That’s why I say it’s time to heal District 2,” said Carroll.

Levon Manzie’s family says that poster did not come from them. They released this statement to WKRG News 5, it reads in part “We ask the fine people of District 2 to Remember Levon by voting to reset the election that ALL voters […] have a VOICE and be PROUD of their CHOICE. Levon fought for his District and his beliefs until the very end.”

If Carroll gets more votes in the runoff, he wins the election. But, if more people vote for Manzie, a new special election will be called. Manzie got 48 percent of the vote in August, Carroll received 23 percent to make the runoff.

“Tomorrow is going to be the most important vote in the City of Mobile that we’ve seen in the last 40 years,” said Carroll.

Scott Jones and Josh Woods are in the running for the District 6 seat vacated by Bess Rich. Both were busy doing last-minute campaigning Monday.

Josh Woods released this statement to WKRG News 5 about the runoff election:

“Since April we have worked hard to share our vision of ensuring every resident of District 6 has a voice on council with all 31,000 of our neighbors. I believe tomorrow will show how the Future of our District and City is top of mind in District 6 as our supporters return to the polls to vote for the future by voting Josh Woods. We look forward to an energetic turnout in our runoff.” Josh Woods, Candidate for District 6

Scott Jones released this statement to WKRG News 5 about the runoff election:

“We are extremely excited heading into tomorrow’s runoff. Coming out of the General Election, we had a significant lead and have been working night-and-day since then to get our message of mature leadership and experience out to our voters. If provided the opportunity to serve, I am ready on day one to represent the citizens of this District and will make them my full-time priority. All our work and the major endorsements we have garnered has our voters are energized to go to the polls tomorrow. While I would expect a smaller turnout than the election in August, I think that we will have a very strong showing tomorrow.” Scott Jones, Candidate for District 6

According to the Mobile City Clerk, 529 people returned an absentee ballot for this runoff election, 698 requested absentee ballots. The majority of the absentee ballots returned are from District 1 citizens.