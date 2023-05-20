MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s no secret that Mardi Gras in Mobile is a big party. From parades to balls, Mobile Mardi Gras offers the biggest celebration in America outside of New Orleans. But would you be surprised that Mobile makes the list as one of the best party cities in the United States?

According to a new report from BonusFinder.com, Mobile makes the cut. They compared 101 US cities along 11 different categories. According to their analysis, Mobile is one of the 25 best party cities in America.

How did they determine best party cities in the US?

BonusFinder’s analysis looked at 11 factors when coming up with their list. They compared more than 100 cities along these categories:

Music events

Bars

nightclubs

Late night food venues

Hotels

Casinos

Stripclubs

Average price of a drink

Average price of a hotel room

Average taxi cost from the airport to the city center

Last call at the bar

Here’s how BonusFinder explains their process: “The number of bars, hotels, nightclubs, casinos, stripclubs, and late night food venues were calculated per 10,000 people. Each city has a normalized score out of 10 on each of the factors, before taking an average total normalized score across each of these scores to reach our final overall score out of 10.”

What are the top 25 best party cities in the US?

After looking at those metrics, here’s what BonusFinder found: