Can Mobile be safest city in America by 2020?

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — It has been a violent week in Mobile, with four shootings in less than 24 hours. Many are concerned with the amount of recent violence this year in Mobile.

Mayor Sandy Stimpson has repeatedly stated his goal is for Mobile to be the safest city by 2020. There are less than seven months until that deadline, and some are concerned it will not happen at the rate the city is going.

“Our mayor campaigned on having the safest, friendliest city by 2020, I just don’t see it,” said CJ Small, a Mobile city council member on Tuesday.

During Tuesday’s city council meeting, Small raised concerns over the recent violence in the city.

“If we don’t crack down or do something, it’s just going to get worse. I hate to say it, but it’s not just the east side of Mobile, it’s now on the west side of Mobile. It’s a bad statement on our city,” said Small.

Mayor Stimpson also has concerns. “How can you not think of crime when every night on the news you’re reading something that you’d prefer was happening in some other city than where you’re living,” said Stimpson to a crowd of people at the Mobile United forum on Tuesday night.

Stimpson has continuously said Mobile will be the safest city in America by 2020.

“Dir. Barber says all the time we can’t arrest our way out of this problem,” said Stimpson.

The city has admitted it may not happen by 2020, but it is still something they are working towards.

“Maybe it will take longer than the mayor anticipated, but we’re certainly going to continue to try,” said James Barber, Public Safety Director.

Small says it will take everyone working together to reach the goal.

“It’s just going to take all of us to work together to make our city the safest, friendliest city by 2020 where we can welcome all types of visitors to our city because our city is a jewel, is a treasure,” said Small.

The city adds the goal remains the same, to make Mobile the safest city in America.