MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Can dogs eat turkey? A Mobile veterinarian shares her answer to that common question and some other pet safety tips ahead of Thanksgiving.

‘Can dogs eat turkey?’

Many pet owners may be more inclined to slip a piece of turkey or ham under the table to their furry friend on Thanksgiving; however, there are health risks when giving animals food for humans.

“The biggest thing I see around the holidays is pets don’t really handle high-fat foods well, especially pork,” said Dr. Connor Sindel at Moffett Road Veterinary Clinic. “So I really try to push owners to avoid giving any Honey Baked Ham to your pets because you’re going to end up with diarrhea and maybe pancreatitis.”

The American Kennel Club agrees.

“When turkey is cooked plain — in other words, without added salt, fat, or seasonings — turkey can be a wholesome part of a homemade dog food diet under the guidance of your veterinarian,” the website states.

However, it says, “We rub our birds with butter or oil, and season them with all sorts of combinations of salt, pepper, herbs, and spices. Many cooks opt to stuff their turkey with onions, garlic, apples, carrots, celery, mushrooms, and more.

“To people eating the meal, all of these flavors, aromas, and textures can be delicious. For our dogs, some of these seemingly healthy ingredients can actually be toxic (ie, onions). Even if some common Thanksgiving ingredients aren’t exactly toxic to dogs, they can still be a recipe for unpleasant digestive upset or pancreatitis. (And just so there’s no confusion: onions are toxic to dogs.)”

Sindel said pet owners should also avoid giving their pets anything greasy, spicy or sugary.

Picking the right portions

Portion sizes are also important when it comes to pet health. Sindel’s biggest piece of advice when it comes to portions is to know your pet.

“Your Chihuahua maybe doesn’t need two or three slices of turkey, but they can have a couple of bites so the bigger dogs can handle a little bit more,” said Sindel.

“You have to know your own pet. Are they a pet that, if you give them a new treat, they get diarrhea? Because nobody wants to go to an emergency clinic or try to find an open veterinarian over the holidays.”

If your pet accidentally eats something they shouldn’t, Sindel said there are a few symptoms you should watch out for:

Lack of appetite

Lethargy

Laying around

Panting

Wanting to go out more frequently

Drinking a lot of water

If your dog or cat starts exhibiting symptoms and you can’t decide whether to take them to the emergency vet, call the pet poison hotline at 855-764-7661.