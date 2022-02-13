MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A campaign is underway to try to get a new book about the Clotilda and Africatown into the hands of every student in Mobile County. Author and Journalist Ben Raines recently spoke to us about his new book “The Last Slave Ship.” Saturday it was announced that a GoFundMe campaign had raised at least enough money to give a copy of the book to all the students at the Mobile County Training School

The campaign has raised more than $6,000 as of Sunday morning. Raines says he hopes they can raise more to give a copy to all students in Alabama’s largest school district.