Campaign encourages linemen to visit Mobile as thanks for their work

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The City of Mobile, Visit Mobile, the Downtown Mobile Alliance, and several businesses have teamed up to thank the linemen who came to Mobile in the wake of Hurricane Sally to restore power.

The campaign, ‘Thank You Linemen,’ is underway in several different cities where the linemen came from. It is a way to thank the men and women who came from all over to the Gulf Coast to restore power to the citizens of the Gulf Coast. The campaign was created to thank them and invite them back to “enjoy a city completely restored and ready for visitors.”

Billboards with the thanks are up in several different major cities, like Birmingham, Atlanta, Biloxi/Gulfport, Macon, and Mobile. In addition to the billboards, there are several different discounts offered to linemen on the Visit Mobile website.

While the main goal is to thank all of the men and women who came to restore power, the secondary goal is to expose Mobile to more potential visitors.

Mayor Sandy Stimpson’s office and the Mobile City Council have contributed to the fund for the billboards, and there is a corporate donation drive as well. There is also a GoFundMe set up for the grassroots fundraising part of the campaign, giving the general public the chance to participate in this campaign of thanks. The money raised from the GoFundMe will go to paying for the billboards.

