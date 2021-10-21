Camp Connect to host bereavement event for children in Mobile County

FILE — In this Aug. 17, 2021 file photo, students write and draw positive affirmations on poster board at P.S. 5 Port Morris, an elementary school in The Bronx borough of New York. New York City will phase out its program for gifted and talented students that critics say favors whites and Asian American students, while enrolling disproportionately few Black and Latino children, in the nation’s largest and arguably most segregated school system. (AP Photo/Brittainy Newman, File)

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Camp connect is hosting an event Nov. 6 for Mobile County residents.

Camp Connect is a day camp designed to help children who have suffered a loss or those who have a terminally-ill loved one.

Children learn how to understand their grief and are provided with tools to cope with loss.

The event is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Mobile Carnival Museum at 355 Government St.

The event is for children ages 6-17.

Masks are required to attend.