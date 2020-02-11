Cammie’s Old Dutch Ice Cream partners with Hank Aaron Stadium

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The new team running Hank Aaron Stadium in Mobile, Mobile Sports & Entertainment Group (MSEG), announced Tuesday a exclusive partnership with local sweet spot Cammie’s Old Dutch Ice Cream Shoppe.

The creamery, opened since 1956, will be the exclusive ice cream of Hank Aaron Stadium. Cammie’s Old Dutch will be serving up to 12 flavors in cones and cups from the concession stand during events. Mobile Sports & Entertainment Group

The one-year agreement begins on February 13 when Murphy High School faces B.C. Rain in their home opener. MSEG took over the management of Hank Aaron Stadium last December.

ICE CREAM FLAVORS:

chocolate

vanilla

strawberry

chocolate chocolate chip

red velvet

birthday cake

creole praline

green mint ship

“Our team has worked hard and waited patiently for this day. Partnering with local, Mobile-based and well-known businesses like Cammie’s Old Dutch is just the beginning.” John Hilliard, MSEG vice president

“I am over the moon excited to have my ice cream served at The Hank. Locals supporting locals” Cammie Wayne, owner

Cammie’s Old Dutch Ice Cream Shoppe is located at the corner of Old Shell Road and Florida Street in Mobile.

