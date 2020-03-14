Callaghan’s continues with significantly smaller street party amid virus concerns

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A famed Mobile Irish pub is having their annual street party without taking up the whole street. Because of the Coronavirus State of Emergency in Alabama, the City of Mobile isn’t allowing gatherings of more than 500. The owner of Callaghan’s Irish Social Club opted to bring the bands inside and only put up tables on a small portion of the street instead of taking up the whole block. This is the 74th annual St. Patrick’s Day Party John Thompson said this is something they plan for six months in advance and they couldn’t, in good conscience, cancel the entire event.

“We need to pay the vendors, we need to pay the bands we need to pay the staff, if people can’t understand that I’m sorry, I understand the health concerns, if they feel like they’re at risk then I ask them not to come down,” said the owner of Callaghan’s Irish Social Club John Thompson. Large empty tents also lined a portion of the street unused. Thompson says he worries about his staff and other businesses if the virus lockdown gets worse.