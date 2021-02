MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) -- A group of Mobile County teachers continues their push for a COVID-related bonus. They’re taking their online petition to people in the real world. Weaving through traffic at Airport and Schillinger Saturday morning, a small group of teachers was trying to convince drivers to get on board with their push for bonuses.

"We have to keep pushing and encouraging the county to compensate us in this way," said teacher Docia Miskov. The teachers hand out flyers with a QR code that links to an online petition hundreds have already signed.