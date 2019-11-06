California company who owns Orange Theory buys Chicken Salad Chick

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The same company who owns Orange Theory, Blaze Pizza, and MD Now Urgent Care are now owners of Chicken Salad Chick.

Brentwood Associates announced it acquired a majority interest in the company from Eagle Merchant Partners on November 4. According to Brentwood’s website, terms of the deal are confidential.

Chicken Salad Chick has 137 locations across 16 states mainly in the Southeast. The fast-food restaurant was founded in 2008 by Stacy and Kevin Brown when they opened the first location in Auburn, AL.

Rahul Aggarwal, partner at Brentwood, said, “Chicken Salad Chick’s model fits well within our strategy of investing in high-growth, best-in-class consumer businesses. We look forward to working with Scott and the Chicken Salad Chick team to build upon their success in the markets they serve.”

