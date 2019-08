MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) -- Another robbery at a Gulf Coast Waffle House happened Wednesday morning. The latest robbery was at the Waffle House at 4959 Moffett Road in Mobile. Police say a man armed with a gun came into the store with his face covered. He walked around the counter and took money from the register and ran off.

The robber was seen running north across Moffett Road. There were no injuries.