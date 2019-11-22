Calcedeaver Elementary School hosts 18th annual Culture Fest

MOUNT VERNON, Ala. (WKRG) – Friday, Calcedeaver Elementary School hosted its 18th annual Culture Fest, during which the MOWA Choctaw Indians celebrated their heritage. It is called “Calcedeaver Pow Wow.”
More than half of the students at Calcedeaver Elementary are MOWA Choctaw. All Calcedeaver students study Indian Education, and Culture Fest gives them an opportunity to show their parents and the community what they have learned. The boys learn traditional drumming. The boys and girls learn traditional dancing.
Today, the head lady (lead female dancer) was Annslee Snow and the head man (lead male dancer) was Delsyn Weaver.