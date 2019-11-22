Calcedeaver Elementary School hosts 18th annual Culture Fest

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) -- A hospital wedding for a man badly injured in a motorcycle crash. Kenny Tatum says on October 15 pulled out in front of him, leaving him with severe injuries.

He was in a coma he wasn't expected to come out of. He suffered a collapsed lung and is paralyzed from his waist down. He's been in the intensive care unit at USA Health University Hospital since his crash and has been through three surgeries so far.

Although he is lying in a hospital bed, unable to move from the waist down, he is still in good spirits. It's his wedding day.

"I feel good. I'm blessed," he said.

He doesn't remember much about the accident, but he does know this.

"Whatever I went through, she was there. She was there. I didn't even know, I can't tell you nothing. But she was there," said Tatum.