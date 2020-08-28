Calagaz Printing is Chamber’s Small Business of the Year

Calagaz Printing has been named the named the Mobile Area Chamber’s Small Business of the Year.

Calagaz which makes signage, printed goods, and apparel, branched out when the conoravirus pandemic hit, manufacturing hundreds of thousands of protective face shields. That move kept the compnay’s 18 employees working while at the same time serving the needs of the community.

Telecommunications firm Wavefly, and boutique public relations and marketing firm JJPR were the other finalists.

“Congratulations to the entire team of Calagaz Printing for the work they are doing,” said Bill Sisson, President and CEO of Mobile Area Chamber. “Each year we are amazed at how close the judges tell us this decision is, and this year was no different. Certainly, all three of our finalists are extremely deserving of this award.”

