MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The man and woman charged in connection to the murder of 9-year-old Cailee Knight answered questions from the media on Thursday night before being taken to jail.

Both Tyrone Williams, 19, and Ariel Curry, 22, are both in custody and charged with felony murder.

Before being taken to Mobile Metro Jail, Williams and Curry each faced media members including News 5’s Shamonee Baker.

Curry was questioned by the media first.

“I didn’t; I didn’t; I have a daughter,” Curry said. “I have a daughter. I didn’t. I didn’t. I have a daughter.”

Curry answered further questions and said she’s not at fault for the death of Knight, but she did say she was in the car that night, and she said she doesn’t know who shot Knight.

“I didn’t do anything, so I have nothing to say,” Curry said after she was asked if she had anything to say to the Knight’s family.

As she was being put in the police cruiser, she said it was an incident of wrong place, wrong time.

Just minutes later, Williams was taken to another police cruiser.

“I ain’t do nothing wrong; No,” Williams said.

“I’m sorry for y’all loss, but the momma know, her momma know I ain’t do nothing wrong, like they momma know I ain’t do nothing wrong, so she should say that in court,” Williams said after being asked to make a statement to Knight’s family.

WATCH: Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine Press Conference; Curry, Williamson speak with media