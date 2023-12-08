MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Two suspects in the murder of 9-year-old Cailee Knight are being held without bond, according to Mobile County District Attorney Keith Blackwood.

Tyrone Williams, 19, and Arieal Curry, 22, were arrested Thursday night and faced the media before being taken to Mobile Metro Jail.

They are both charged with felony murder in the death of Knight, who was shot Tuesday morning while sleeping on a couch in her home. Blackwood said evidence shows an AR-15 was used in this incident.

Tyrone Williams and Arieal Curry (Photos courtesy of the Mobile Metro Jail)

“They were in a court for a bond hearing this morning,” Blackwood said Friday. “They’re being held without bond at this time. We are filing under Aniah’s Law to have them held without bond until their trial, and I expect that hearing will be sometime early next week.”

While answering questions from news media, Curry said she did not kill Knight, but she was in the car, and her eyes were closed.

“The information that we have right now tends to show that Curry was driving, and that Williams was occupying the vehicle and may have been the shooter, so that’s where the investigation is right now,” Blackwood said.

“Of course, you know, these defendants, just like any defendant, they’re presumed innocent until they are convicted by a jury of their peers.”

Blackwood indicated more arrests are possible as the investigation remains ongoing.

The gang violence law in Alabama that was ratified in September could come into play, but according to Blackwood, it’s too early to tell whether the murder was a part of organized crime, as police initially suggested.

What is Aniah’s Law?

Aniah’s Law resulted from the death of 19-year-old Aniah Blanchard, a college student abducted from a convenience store in 2019 in Auburn.

The suspect in her death was released from jail on a $280,000 bond, and he was already charged with kidnapping, robbery, and attempted murder in connection with a different incident.

This amendment, which voters approved in 2022, makes it harder for people charged with violent crimes to be eligible for bail.

Aniah’s Law lets judges decide who is eligible for bail based on the alleged offense, and the goal is to keep repeat offenders off the streets.