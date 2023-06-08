Cafe 219 in downtown Mobile announced they will be shutting its doors for good June 16, according to a Facebook post.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Cafe 219 in downtown Mobile announced they will be shutting its doors for good June 16, according to a Facebook post.

Located at the corner of Conti Street and N. Joachim Street in the LoDa section of downtown Mobile, Cafe 219 has been open since 2001.

“We want to thank EVERYONE for coming back in, making us feel so welcomed and being such loyal customers,” reads the post. “We have met so many incredible people this year and feel so blessed. Although it is sad for us, it is also a very necessary decision for our family.”

According to the post, the owners still have two of their six kids at home and they need “more time with us than being in this business allows.”

The post continued thanking current and previous staff.

“You have become like family to us and we could NOT have got THIS far without you!” the post reads. “We have a fantastic staff!”

