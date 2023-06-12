MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A cafe in Mobile will be closing four days earlier than previously expected, according to a Facebook post.

Cafe 219 announced on June 8 that they would be closing their doors on June 16. According to a Facebook post, the cafe is now closing on Monday, June 12.

“Due to staffing issues (they are so incredible that they got snatched up quick!), today will be our final day. Thank you to everyone who supported us and have become friends to us. We are truly humbled and full of gratitude,” read the post.

The cafe has been open since 2001.