MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mardi Gras is over, and many are recovering from a busy season, multiplied by the lack of parades last year.

Several businesses say they are extremely happy with the turnout for this year’s carnival season.

“Wiped out both physically as well as inventory wise,” said Stephen Toomey, the owner of Toomey’s, a Mardi Gras specialty store.

Toomey says his store is pretty picked over.

“Pretty bare, I’ll tell you, I don’t think I’ve ever seen it this bare in the 25 years I’ve been involved with the company,” said Toomey.

He says sales this year were incredible.

“Probably the best we’ve ever had in our 40-some odd year history,” said Toomey.

Aisles of bins normally filled with throws, now sit empty. And their bead warehouse – nearly bare.

“Usually we have a fairly good inventory left over to carry us through to springtime parades, summer months. But we’re busy now getting orders placed with our suppliers overseas to get merchandise in,” he said.

Toomey says they still have inventory, but it’s not at the level it usually is at the end of Mardi Gras. He says he thinks people made up this year for lost time.

“Having that lapse year, you saw it yesterday, people are just ready to get out and have a good time. We’re glad the good times rolled again,” said Toomey.

More than 118,000 people descended on downtown Mobile for Fat Tuesday alone. Businesses downtown are thrilled, especially after having no parades downtown last year at all due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s incredible, actually. The sales are tremendous. There was a mentality I think for some people that said ‘we’re going to make up for last year,'” said David Rasp, the owner of Heroes and the Royal Scam.

The Mobile Downtown Alliance says just one of their stores, the Urban Emporium, saw an increase in sales this year. Their sales for 2022 were 20% higher than 2020 and nearly double than 2019.

“I think this was our biggest Mardi Gras ever,” said Rasp.

Rasp hopes next year will be just as good as this year.

Toomey says they are expecting a container shipment of Mardi Gras goods in April.