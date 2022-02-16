MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Work will begin soon on the first phases of building the new terminal at the Mobile Downtown Airport. Before that begins, several businesses must vacate their buildings so construction can start.

Across from the site of the new airport terminal, the plans from the Mobile Airport Authority call for a parking lot and parking garage.

Several businesses currently sit at that spot. One business tells WKRG News 5 they were told they have 60 days to move their entire operation.

Bay Lines Trucking has been in business near Brookley Air Field for more than three decades. But now, they are having to move their entire shop and truck yard in less than 60 days.

“Having to go? Not a surprise, but the extreme fast timeframe,” said Emmett Philyaw, the president and CEO of Bay Lines Trucking.

Philyaw said they got a letter from the Mobile Airport Authority at the end of last month, informing them they had 60 days to move their whole operation to a new location.

Philyaw spoke in a meeting with the MAA last year:

“In May of 2021, almost a year ago, not quite they said they’ve gotten approval, they’ve gotten the plans. They showed us the plans matter of fact. Bay Lines, where it’s at currently, becomes a parking lot for the new airport. But at that time, they said don’t worry we’ll be in constant communication with y’all keep you informed. We’ll also be looking to relocate y’all within the airport because we have plenty of property and we’re hopeful, we can’t make promises but we’re hopeful we can relocate all of you but we’ll keep you informed. Right at two weeks ago, I got a certified letter giving me 60 days to evict the property.” Emmett Philyaw, president and CEO of Bay Lines Trucking

So, they didn’t start the search for a new property, thinking they’d have time before the project began. But the airport is on a deadline. Philyaw said they don’t want to delay the project.

“It’s a great project they’re doing,” said Philyaw.

“If you’re on a month-to-month lease, you should always expect to move within a month. But because they’re such good tenants, and we wanted to do right by the tenants, we gave them the most time we could, which was in most cases 60 days,” said Chris Curry, the President of the Mobile Airport Authority.

The Mobile Airport Authority said they plan to open up for all commercial travel by the summer or fall of 2024, and work’s already started.

“We need to relocate a sewer line at the front end of the project, and so for example, if we were to keep those businesses in place, it would cost the Airport Authority $140,000 to build an access road. And our total rent for everyone in that area is 170,000 a year. so it’s just not cost-effective,” said Curry.

The airport said they’re open to working with Bay Lines, but stresses the plan to open the airport in two years is aggressive, and they plan on sticking to it.

“We are open to anything that would work for the company and the airport, and so we encourage continuous communication. However, I must emphasize any delay also delays the project and that’s too costly for the airport,” said Curry.

The airport authority said their contractors should begin work on the sewer line in about 60 days.