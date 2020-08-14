Businesses expanding and coming to Mobile despite pandemic

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — While many cities have been struggling during the pandemic to attract new businesses, Mobile is a different story.

The mayor says three businesses are either moving here or expanding operations.

Mayor Sandy Stimpson says businesses are realizing Mobile is still open for business despite the pandemic.

He says a company based in Long Island, New York, is moving to Mobile. The mayor did not want to say the name or what they do, but said the President and CEO of that company decided to move after they were fed up with the business climate and social unrest in New York.

The mayor says two other manufacturing companies announced this week they’re expanding operations, ArcelorMittal and Bendpak.

“All of these are manufacturing jobs, but with those jobs come the support jobs. So anyway, I’m very excited about it. And Mobilians as a whole should be because it shows even though the world shut down or the city and states lost a few steps because of the pandemic, we’re getting back on track,” said Stimpson.

The mayor is also challenging Mobilians to think of anyone they may know who they think would be better off living here and tell them to consider moving to the Port City.

