MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man has been charged with trafficking marijuana in Mobile, according to officials with the Mobile Police Department.

The Narcotics/Vice Unit and K-9 Unit executed search warrants, which is when officers arrested Truong Truong, 42, at his business. Truong is the owner of Hao’s BiDa on Government Boulevard where the first search warrant was executed. Another search warrant was executed at Charleston Apartments, which is where Truong lives.

Officers confiscated about 30 pounds of vacuum-sealed marijuana, which equaled about $45,000. Other evidence was confiscated including three firearms, assorted ammunition and $15,380.

Photo of the three guns, $15,380 and 30 pounds of marijuana (via MCSO).