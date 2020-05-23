Business back up and rolling at Dreamland Skate

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Governor Kay Ivey’s updated safer at home order is in effect across the state of Alabama. Businesses in Mobile County are taking advantage of being allowed to reopen.

Dreamland Skate Center Owner Mike Finley said, “I would’ve liked to have had more time, but we were ready. We’ve been waiting for two or three weeks ready to go.”

The skating rink opened its doors for the first time in weeks on Friday, May 22. Finley said, “Really excited to get started back up, anxious. Yah, we were anxious before about being closed and the financial worries. Still worried about the financial side of it, now I’m anxious does tonight go well? But I think everybody will have a good time as long as everybody works with us it’s all a group effort.”

He said customers will see a few changes. Finley said, “We’ll be checking temperature to everybody that comes in. Obviously employees that’s mandated, but every guest will be checked when they come in.”

While the governor’s order limits capacity to 50-percent, Dreamland is further restricting down to 15-percent, only allowing 150 people in on its first night back open.

Finley said, “Got plastic shields in the snack bar and the skate room, markings on the floor every six feet, removed tables, we’ve removed benches, so that everybody has plenty of room.”

