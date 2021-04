PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — A late-night fire is under investigation in Prichard. It happened around 10:30 Friday night in the 2300 block of St. Stephens Road. That’s near Rodger’s BBQ. An official at the scene said it looked like someone lit a tire on fire in the doorway of the vacant side of the building.

It appears the building was available for rent. As far as we know, no injuries were reported. Authorities in Prichard are investigating what happened.