Burned body found in car in Prichard identified

Mobile County

by: WKRG Staff

Posted: / Updated:

PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — Prichard Police have released the identity of the person found in a burned car back in September at the Chickasabogue canoe access point off of Shelton Beach Road.

Prichard Police say the Alabama Department of Forensic Science was able to identify the person as Jame Pate. The body was identified using DNA evidence.

At the time, Prichard Police said due to the body being severely burned, they could not identify nor determine the cause of death. Back in September, police said they are investigating the case as a homicide.

