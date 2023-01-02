MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police said they arrested a man who allegedly led officers on a nearly 24-mile chase late Friday night. The man was driving a car the police were looking for in connection to an attack at a home on Dec. 29.

Ladarren Dixon, 28, was arrested and charged with the following:

Burglary

Criminal mischief

Receiving stolen property

Possession of a controlled substance

“The vehicle was BOLO and on Friday, December 30, 2022,” said the MPD.

On Friday, Dec. 30 at around 10:18 p.m., “officers observed the vehicle near Navco and McVay Drive,” and tried to pull Dixon over at the intersection. Dixon did not stop and led officers on a chase ending in Axis, Ala. roughly 24 miles north of where the traffic stop was initiated.

Police said they responded to a burglary call on Wednesday, Dec. 28 at around 2:45 p.m. on Old Shell Road. Police determined that two burglary suspects were at the home when the owner arrived.

One suspect fled the scene in the vehicle they were sitting in. A second suspect assaulted the homeowner before leaving, according to police.

Police said they are still searching for the second suspect. This remains an ongoing investigation.