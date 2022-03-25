MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Chevron Gas Station in Mobile, Ala. was burglarized in the early morning hours of March 23, according to officials with the Mobile Police Department.

The owner of the gas station sent WKRG News 5 surveillance video from the incident. As you can see in the video, the burglar smashed through a glass window next to the door to gain entry into the convenience store. Once inside, the burglar smashed through another door which allowed them entry to the cash register and tobacco products. The burglar then steals a handful of vape products and a wad of cash from the cash register before exiting the store.

When officers arrived, they sat the broken glass window and the damaged cash register. The burglar stole an undisclosed amount of cash from the register. The store was closed at the time and no one was inside. Police say this is an active investigation.

The gas station is located at 5454 Zeigler Blvd.