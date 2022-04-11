MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — More details were released about a shooting that happened Friday morning, April 8 at an apartment complex at Brill Road.

Mobile Police confirmed that one man was shot in his leg at Sunset on the Bayou Apartments. The man was shot by a woman after he broke into her apartment. The man knew the victim before he tried to burglarize her apartment, according to a news release from the Mobile Police Department.

The man was later taken to a hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries, according to the release.

Mobile Police will continue to investigate the shooting.