MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police arrested one man after he allegedly tried to break into a truck parked outside a Best Buy off Tingle Circle.

Robert Gornto, 29, was arrested Thursday, May 12, after the store’s burglary alarm was set off. When officers arrived on the scene, Gornto was found “wearing a headlamp inside a box truck,” which was parked behind the Best Buy, according to a news release from the Mobile Police Department.

Gornto, who did not have permission to be in the truck, was also found with burglar tools, according to the news release. Gornto was charged with Unlawful Breaking and Entering a Vehicle and Possession of Burglary Tools.